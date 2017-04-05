Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Federal overhauls of police departments bring mixed results

Federal overhauls of police departments bring mixed results

By: Associated Press April 5, 2017

Seattle police, considered by some to use force too fast and too often, reached an agreement with the federal government that gave all officers training on how to better handle people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. Residents' attitudes toward police improved. New Orleans police, plagued by decades of corruption and abuse, came to a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo