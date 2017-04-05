Quantcast
Judge plans to block Missouri's abortion-restricting rules

Judge plans to block Missouri’s abortion-restricting rules

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press April 5, 2017

A federal judge says he plans to issue a preliminary injunction to block abortion-restricting rules in Missouri similar to ones in Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down last year. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs announced his move in a memo filed Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. He said he would give the state ...
