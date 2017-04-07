Chatman to join UM curators

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Senate has confirmed Darryl Chatman to sit on the Board of Curators for the University of Missouri. Chatman is an attorney and former deputy director of Missouri’s Department of Agriculture. Presently, he is general counsel for the agriculture department, and previously worked in litigation for Armstrong Teasdale. He earned his law degree from the University ...