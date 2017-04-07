Quantcast
Chatman to join UM curators

By: Staff Report April 7, 2017

The Missouri Senate has confirmed Darryl Chatman to sit on the Board of Curators for the University of Missouri. Chatman is an attorney and former deputy director of Missouri’s Department of Agriculture. Presently, he is general counsel for the agriculture department, and previously worked in litigation for Armstrong Teasdale. He earned his law degree from the University ...
