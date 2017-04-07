Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Facebook launches resource to help spot misleading news
Facebook is launching a resource to help you spot false news and misleading information that spreads on its service. The resource, similar to previous efforts around privacy and security, is basically a notification that pops up for a few days. Clicking on it takes you to tips and other information on how to spot false news ...