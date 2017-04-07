Facebook launches resource to help spot misleading news

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Facebook is launching a resource to help you spot false news and misleading information that spreads on its service. The resource, similar to previous efforts around privacy and security, is basically a notification that pops up for a few days. Clicking on it takes you to tips and other information on how to spot false news ...