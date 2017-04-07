Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Former Islamic charity’s assets transferred to charity

Former Islamic charity’s assets transferred to charity

By: Associated Press April 7, 2017

A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government deemed it a global terrorist organization had its assets transferred and was officially dissolved Thursday for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Articles of dissolution were filed with the Missouri Secretary of State to officially ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo