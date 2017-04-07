Former Islamic charity’s assets transferred to charity

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government deemed it a global terrorist organization had its assets transferred and was officially dissolved Thursday for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Articles of dissolution were filed with the Missouri Secretary of State to officially ...