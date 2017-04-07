Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / State Farm pays $490,000 for house fire claim

State Farm pays $490,000 for house fire claim

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 7, 2017

A Valley Park woman whose house burned down won a $490,000 settlement from State Farm Insurance and Casualty Co. after threatening to take the insurer to trial. Valerie Fike, 33, shared the house with her husband before it burned in September 2015, said plaintiff’s attorney J.C. Pleban. Fike sought the policy limits on the home and ...
