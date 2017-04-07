State Farm pays $490,000 for house fire claim

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Valley Park woman whose house burned down won a $490,000 settlement from State Farm Insurance and Casualty Co. after threatening to take the insurer to trial. Valerie Fike, 33, shared the house with her husband before it burned in September 2015, said plaintiff’s attorney J.C. Pleban. Fike sought the policy limits on the home and ...