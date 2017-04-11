Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Ann Covington named to Public Affairs Hall of Fame

Ann Covington named to Public Affairs Hall of Fame

By: Staff Report April 11, 2017

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann K. Covington was inducted into the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame on April 7 in Springfield. Covington was named the first female judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1987, the first female judge on the Missouri Supreme Court in 1989, and the first female Missouri chief ...
