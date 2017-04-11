Ann Covington named to Public Affairs Hall of Fame

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann K. Covington was inducted into the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame on April 7 in Springfield. Covington was named the first female judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1987, the first female judge on the Missouri Supreme Court in 1989, and the first female Missouri chief ...