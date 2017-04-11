Appeal of lawyers’ $5.6M verdict dismissed

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A company’s appeal of a $5.6 million jury verdict for a group of St. Louis attorneys was too late, the Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in an opinion dismissing the appeal. Apex Clayton Inc. appealed an amended judgment in favor of plaintiffs, who included Gary S. Heifetz, senior counsel of Thompson Coburn; Steven M. ...