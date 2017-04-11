Quantcast
Appeal of lawyers’ $5.6M verdict dismissed

By: Jessica Shumaker April 11, 2017

A company’s appeal of a $5.6 million jury verdict for a group of St. Louis attorneys was too late, the Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in an opinion dismissing the appeal. Apex Clayton Inc. appealed an amended judgment in favor of plaintiffs, who included Gary S. Heifetz, senior counsel of Thompson Coburn; Steven M. ...
