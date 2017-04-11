Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Border turns quiet under Trump amid steep drop in arrests

Border turns quiet under Trump amid steep drop in arrests

By: Associated Press April 11, 2017

Just five people were eating dinner on a recent weeknight at a Texas church that is a stopping point for newly arrived immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. On a typical night last year, hundreds of immigrants might come through the church. Immigrants who are still coming say many people in their home countries are staying home ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo