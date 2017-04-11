Quantcast
Cases, but also cafeteria duty, await Gorsuch at high court

By: Associated Press April 11, 2017

How do you keep a new Supreme Court justice's head from getting too big? Start by making him take notes and answer the door at the justices' private meetings. Then, remind him he speaks last at those discussions. Finally, assign him the job of listening to gripes about the food at the court's cafeteria. That's what awaits ...
