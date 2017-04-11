Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Dems unified in opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

Dems unified in opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

By: Associated Press April 11, 2017

President Donald Trump is a unifying force for Democrats, bringing together disparate factions in opposition to nearly every presidential move. But solidarity — at least for now — doesn't necessarily add up to a strategy that can help Democrats win more elections after a precipitous slide from power in Congress and around the country. "We have been ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo