KC driver receives $130K after collision

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 30-year-old Kansas City man injured in a pre-dawn collision with a broken-down tractor truck on Interstate 435 has settled a liability claim with two insurers for $130,000. The bulk of Jeffrey Woods’ six-figure settlement – $125,000 – came from TravelCenters of America, owners of the Interstate 70 service station in Oak Grove that repaired the ...