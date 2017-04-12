ABA: ‘Troubled’ by Arkansas’ multiple execution plan

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The American Bar Association urged Arkansas on Tuesday to back away from its unprecedented plan to put seven men to death over 10 days starting next week, with the group saying it was worried the timeline could undermine due process for the inmates facing lethal injection. ABA President Linda Klein asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to give ...