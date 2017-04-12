Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ABA: ‘Troubled’ by Arkansas’ multiple execution plan

ABA: ‘Troubled’ by Arkansas’ multiple execution plan

By: Associated Press April 12, 2017

The American Bar Association urged Arkansas on Tuesday to back away from its unprecedented plan to put seven men to death over 10 days starting next week, with the group saying it was worried the timeline could undermine due process for the inmates facing lethal injection. ABA President Linda Klein asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to give ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo