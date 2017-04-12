Quantcast
Documents: Immigrants' ID card info was fed to Customs

Documents: Immigrants’ ID card info was fed to Customs

By: Associated Press April 12, 2017

The Vermont motor vehicle department gave federal officials information on immigrants living in the country illegally, documents show, giving life to longstanding fears that programs providing such immigrants with documentation could be used against them. Copies of emails requested and recently obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union show that investigators with the state Department of ...
