Fired salesman receives $500,001 over lack of service letter

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A St. Louis County jury has decided that a man who claimed employment discrimination was not terminated due to age. However, it awarded him half a million dollars in punitive damages over the employer’s failure to provide a service letter after his dismissal. “It’s a rarity,” said plaintiff’s attorney David Heimos of the decision. Heimos represented Mark ...