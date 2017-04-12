Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Fired salesman receives $500,001 over lack of service letter

Fired salesman receives $500,001 over lack of service letter

By: David Baugher April 12, 2017

A St. Louis County jury has decided that a man who claimed employment discrimination was not terminated due to age. However, it awarded him half a million dollars in punitive damages over the employer’s failure to provide a service letter after his dismissal. “It’s a rarity,” said plaintiff’s attorney David Heimos of the decision. Heimos represented Mark ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo