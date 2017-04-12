Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Joplin attorney inducted into mediator organization

Joplin attorney inducted into mediator organization

By: Staff Report April 12, 2017

Ron Mitchell, of Joplin, has been inducted into the International Academy of Mediators. Mitchell was one of 14 new members inducted, five of whom were from the U.S. Mitchell limited his practice to alternative dispute resolution after 42 years of active trial practice. He has spent 20 years mediating, conducting more than 2,000 mediations. He is Of-Counsel with ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo