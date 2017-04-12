Joplin attorney inducted into mediator organization

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Ron Mitchell, of Joplin, has been inducted into the International Academy of Mediators. Mitchell was one of 14 new members inducted, five of whom were from the U.S. Mitchell limited his practice to alternative dispute resolution after 42 years of active trial practice. He has spent 20 years mediating, conducting more than 2,000 mediations. He is Of-Counsel with ...