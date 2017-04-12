Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Prosecutor: ‘Manchester by the Sea’ inspired duo to kill son

Prosecutor: ‘Manchester by the Sea’ inspired duo to kill son

By: Associated Press April 12, 2017

A couple decided to kill their disabled adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the Oscar-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea," according to the New York prosecutor handling the case. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that Jeffrey ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo