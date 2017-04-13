Good news, procrastinators: Tax deadline pushed to Tuesday

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Hey, procrastinators: Don't freak out if you haven't finished your taxes. The IRS is giving you a reprieve until Tuesday. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. However, Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended ...