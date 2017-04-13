Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Good news, procrastinators: Tax deadline pushed to Tuesday

Good news, procrastinators: Tax deadline pushed to Tuesday

By: Associated Press April 13, 2017

Hey, procrastinators: Don't freak out if you haven't finished your taxes. The IRS is giving you a reprieve until Tuesday. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. However, Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo