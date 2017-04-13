Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri college prepares to host divisive speaker

Missouri college prepares to host divisive speaker

By: Associated Press April 13, 2017

Some students at Truman State University in northeast Missouri are circulating a petition seeking to halt a speech by an author who runs the website "Jihad Watch." Concerns arose at the public university in Kirksville when a Republican student group arranged to bring Robert Spencer to campus Thursday night. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Spencer ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo