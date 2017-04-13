Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / No signs of a crime in death of NY judge found by river

No signs of a crime in death of NY judge found by river

By: Associated Press April 13, 2017

There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first black woman on New York state's highest court, police said Thursday after her body was found on the bank of the Hudson River. Medical examiners are still planning to perform an autopsy on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam. The New York City police harbor ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo