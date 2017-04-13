No signs of a crime in death of NY judge found by river

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first black woman on New York state's highest court, police said Thursday after her body was found on the bank of the Hudson River. Medical examiners are still planning to perform an autopsy on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam. The New York City police harbor ...