147-year-old Missouri provision gets a U.S. Supreme Court hearing
Court watchers have been waiting 15 months for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a significant case from Missouri involving separation of church and state. As far as the Missouri Constitution is concerned, the lead-up has been a little longer: since 1870. Trinity Lutheran Church, which runs a preschool and daycare in Columbia, applied in 2012 for ...