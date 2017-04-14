147-year-old Missouri provision gets a U.S. Supreme Court hearing

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Court watchers have been waiting 15 months for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a significant case from Missouri involving separation of church and state. As far as the Missouri Constitution is concerned, the lead-up has been a little longer: since 1870. Trinity Lutheran Church, which runs a preschool and daycare in Columbia, applied in 2012 for ...