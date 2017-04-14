Quantcast
Records: Federal judge ordered to get alcoholism treatment

By: Associated Press April 14, 2017

A federal judge whose unusual behavior on the bench preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was ...
