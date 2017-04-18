Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / CLE addresses lawyers’ mental health

CLE addresses lawyers’ mental health

By: Catherine Martin April 18, 2017

It’s important, as a bar association, to talk about mental health, but sometimes that can be difficult, said Zoe W. Linza, executive director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Bar Association. “It’s hard to talk about,” she said. But Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Robert M. Clayton III made the topic more approachable at a recent CLE presentation ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo