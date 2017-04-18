DOC, ex-worker settle discrimination suit for $400K

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a disability discrimination and retaliation suit brought by a former Kansas City-area employee, but one term of the agreement remains a point of controversy – whether it also includes reinstatement. The suit by Lori Walker, a parole and probation officer, was set to go ...