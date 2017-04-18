Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / DOC, ex-worker settle discrimination suit for $400K

DOC, ex-worker settle discrimination suit for $400K

Disagreement remains on reinstatement of officer

By: Jessica Shumaker April 18, 2017

The Missouri Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a disability discrimination and retaliation suit brought by a former Kansas City-area employee, but one term of the agreement remains a point of controversy – whether it also includes reinstatement. The suit by Lori Walker, a parole and probation officer, was set to go ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo