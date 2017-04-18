Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
DOC, ex-worker settle discrimination suit for $400K
Disagreement remains on reinstatement of officer
The Missouri Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a disability discrimination and retaliation suit brought by a former Kansas City-area employee, but one term of the agreement remains a point of controversy – whether it also includes reinstatement. The suit by Lori Walker, a parole and probation officer, was set to go ...