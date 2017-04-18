Judge’s ruling questions Kansas official’s credibility

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge ordered Kansas' top elections official to turn over a document with proposed changes to federal voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump in a scathing ruling Monday that questioned Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's candor and credibility. After privately examining the documents, U.S. Magistrate James O'Hara ...