Home / Local / Southern District opinion condemns ‘bloated’ SUMFs

Southern District opinion condemns ‘bloated’ SUMFs

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com April 18, 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District’s reversal of summary judgment to an injured driver in a standard insurance dispute was highly critical of motions on both sides, saying they needed to be more succinct. The court said the motions for summary judgment and statements of uncontroverted material facts were bloated and lacking in precision, pointing ...
