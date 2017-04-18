Southern District opinion condemns ‘bloated’ SUMFs

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District’s reversal of summary judgment to an injured driver in a standard insurance dispute was highly critical of motions on both sides, saying they needed to be more succinct. The court said the motions for summary judgment and statements of uncontroverted material facts were bloated and lacking in precision, pointing ...