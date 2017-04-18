Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Update: Court affirms cap on award against highway commission
An appellate court ruled that the family of a man killed on a Missouri highway is limited to just a fraction of a $6.7 million jury verdict against the state’s Highways and Transportation Commission. A Howell County jury gave the award in 2015 for the wrongful death of Joshua Holesapple, who was killed in a head-on ...