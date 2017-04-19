Quantcast
Home / National / Blagojevich attorneys again seek reduction in 14-year term

Blagojevich attorneys again seek reduction in 14-year term

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com April 19, 2017

Attorneys for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich urged an appellate panel Tuesday to grant him a third sentencing hearing, arguing their client's behavior in prison justifies sharply reducing his 14-year term for corruption. Ilana Diamond Rovner, one of the three 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges who heard the arguments, suggested Blagojevich might have gotten ...
