Caretaker accused of financially exploiting federal judge
Louisiana authorities are investigating allegations that a personal assistant financially exploited a federal judge whose alcoholism is so severe that a colleague asked a court to rule she cannot take care of herself. A man described as a "caretaker" for U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi is accused of using her credit cards and checking account to ...