Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / St. Louis lawyer tapped as legal counsel for ElmTree Funds

St. Louis lawyer tapped as legal counsel for ElmTree Funds

By: Staff Report April 19, 2017

The Schott Law Firm has hired Joseph Hietpas as legal counsel for ElmTree Funds. Schott has acted as general counsel to ElmTree Funds since ElmTree’s inception in 2011. Hietpas will work from ElmTree’s St. Louis headquarters, assisting the private equity real estate investment firm in legal matters related to acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing and financing. Hietpas previously ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo