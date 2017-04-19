St. Louis lawyer tapped as legal counsel for ElmTree Funds

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Schott Law Firm has hired Joseph Hietpas as legal counsel for ElmTree Funds. Schott has acted as general counsel to ElmTree Funds since ElmTree’s inception in 2011. Hietpas will work from ElmTree’s St. Louis headquarters, assisting the private equity real estate investment firm in legal matters related to acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing and financing. Hietpas previously ...