Busy year for protests could cost Washington millions

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The major protests in Washington that have greeted President Donald Trump's first year in office are set to return in force, continuing an already expensive year for city officials who work to keep people safe during mass gatherings. With polls showing Trump facing unusually strong disapproval of his agenda in the first 100 days of a ...