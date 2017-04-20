Quantcast
For Trump, familiar judge gets case of deported Mexican

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017

A case involving a man who was deported to Mexico despite having permission to be in the U.S. under a program that shields young immigrants has landed in the courtroom of a judge whose impartiality was questioned by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign because of his Mexican heritage. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San ...
