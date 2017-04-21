Drugmaker asked Arkansas not to use drug in executions

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A drugmaker asked Arkansas officials not to purchase its products for executions months before the state accepted a "donation" of potassium chloride as one of three drugs to use in lethal injections, according to letters obtained by The Associated Press. Fresenius Kabi USA wrote to Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley and other officials last July ...