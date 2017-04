Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A recent jury verdict in favor of a man whose hand was crushed at work appears to mark the first trial involving a 2012 state law on co-worker liability. On April 7, a St. Louis County jury sided with plaintiff Danny Brock in his suit against his former supervisor, Mark Edwards, whose alleged negligence led to ...