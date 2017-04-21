Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Motive unclear in killing of 2 utility workers in St. Louis

Motive unclear in killing of 2 utility workers in St. Louis

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press April 21, 2017

As police investigated why a gunman killed two utility workers in St. Louis before fatally shooting himself, workers from Laclede Gas Co. and other utilities cautiously returned to the field Friday. Police say a man walked up to the workers Thursday and started shooting, then turned the gun on himself. "It does not appear words were ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo