Motive unclear in killing of 2 utility workers in St. Louis

As police investigated why a gunman killed two utility workers in St. Louis before fatally shooting himself, workers from Laclede Gas Co. and other utilities cautiously returned to the field Friday. Police say a man walked up to the workers Thursday and started shooting, then turned the gun on himself. "It does not appear words were ...