Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Revenue agency gives records after Missouri auditor subpoena

Revenue agency gives records after Missouri auditor subpoena

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press April 21, 2017

The Missouri Department of Revenue provided records on tax refunds Thursday, after the Democratic auditor issued a subpoena that the Republican governor's spokesman claimed was a "political stunt." Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday issued a subpoena for information to check whether the Revenue Department is meeting a 45-day deadline to issue tax refunds, as called for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo