Justices turn away GM appeal over ignition switches

The Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal from General Motors Co. seeking to block dozens of lawsuits over faulty ignition switches that one plaintiffs' attorney said could expose the company to billions of dollars in additional claims. The justices without comment left in place a lower court ruling that said the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy ...