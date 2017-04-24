Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Northwest Missouri jury will hear St. Charles woman’s trial

Northwest Missouri jury will hear St. Charles woman’s trial

By: Associated Press April 24, 2017

A suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying will have her case heard by a jury from western Missouri. A St. Charles County judge has ordered that jurors for the murder trial of Pamela Hupp be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City. They ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo