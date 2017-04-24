Northwest Missouri jury will hear St. Charles woman’s trial

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another slaying will have her case heard by a jury from western Missouri. A St. Charles County judge has ordered that jurors for the murder trial of Pamela Hupp be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City. They ...