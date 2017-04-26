Hanging at St. Louis lockup went undiscovered for hours

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The body of an inmate who hanged himself at a St. Louis halfway house remained undiscovered for hours while corrections employees streamed movies and skipped security checks, records show. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it obtained an abridged portion of an inspector general's report into the October death of 41-year-old David Garceau through an open ...