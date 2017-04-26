Powell’s appointment shows little drama over court plan

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

If Gov. Eric Greitens continues to harbor doubts about the Nonpartisan Court Plan, his first appointment to the Missouri Supreme Court didn’t show it. On Tuesday, Greitens announced W. Brent Powell, a circuit judge in Jackson County, would fill the vacancy left by the death last November of Judge Richard B. Teitelman. Powell was the only one ...