Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement reached after jury verdict in explosion case

Settlement reached after jury verdict in explosion case

By: Catherine Martin April 26, 2017

Lawyers reached a $5.6 million settlement in a gas explosion case following an $8.3 million plaintiff’s verdict from a St. Louis jury. The jury came back with the verdict, which included $2.8 million in punitive damages, on March 31. Eric Trelz, an Armstrong Teasdale partner who represented the plaintiffs, said the parties recently settled for $5,549,240 ...
