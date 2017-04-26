Settlement reached after jury verdict in explosion case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lawyers reached a $5.6 million settlement in a gas explosion case following an $8.3 million plaintiff’s verdict from a St. Louis jury. The jury came back with the verdict, which included $2.8 million in punitive damages, on March 31. Eric Trelz, an Armstrong Teasdale partner who represented the plaintiffs, said the parties recently settled for $5,549,240 ...