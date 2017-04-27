Amanda Pennington Ketchum

Amanda Ketchum has built a successful practice in civil litigation while also rising to the top of Dysart Taylor. In 2015, she was unanimously elected as managing director of the firm. Ketchum has also been influential outside her office. When she was chair of The Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyers Association Council, she led successful education and advocacy efforts to defeat a ballot measure that would have dismantled the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan. “When she speaks, people listen and respect what she has to say,” said nominator Jason Sengheiser, an associate circuit judge. “I think this is why she was such an effective leader of the Council as well as in her firm.”

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Winning a motion for a new trial after a jury verdict and becoming managing director of my firm.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I have wanted to be an attorney since I was a young child. Although I was initially inspired by viewing L.A. Law episodes with my father, as I grew older, I realized that a career in the law allowed for endless opportunities to effectuate change and to make a real difference in people’s lives. It is also a career that both challenges me as well as inspires me.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

The best advice that I was given is that life is abundant and we should view it as such rather than succumb to the pressures of the stress of our profession. I have also offered the advice to many young attorneys that this whole work-life balance phenomenon is not real and creates unrealistic expectations. Rather, we need to get done what needs to be done at that moment, whether that be work-related or some other facet of our lives.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am extremely superstitious.

What is your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of my job is the initial investigation of cases and uncovering facts that are significant to my client’s case and sometimes even change the trajectory of the case.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

I have always wanted to be an attorney.