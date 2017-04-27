Ami Harshad Patel Miller has long been interested in helping children. She entered college with plans to become a pediatrician, but after struggling with organic chemistry, decided to pursue other options. Eventually, she settled on law, and today, she puts people who harm children behind bars.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Every victim that I have helped seek justice for. Unfortunately, there have been so many child victims in my career thus far, but I am so proud to have been their voice in the criminal justice system. I cannot imagine a greater accomplishment for a prosecutor than being the voice for those who cannot protect themselves.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

To be quite honest, I went to law school because I really did not know what to do after graduation. I had plans to get my doctorate in psychology, however I was burnt out. Once in law school, I had two amazing professors who inspired me in their areas of expertise, my tax law professor, Michelle Cecil, and my child protection clinic professor, Tracy Gonzalez. After law school, I was going to obtain my LLM in tax, but I was offered a job as an assistant prosecutor and followed my passion for protecting children through the legal system.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

My parents’ work ethic, although not given, but witnessed, is the best advice I have ever received.

My parents immigrated from India to the United States for a better life for our family. I have grown up watching them work manual labor jobs seven days a week so that they could provide me with an education. Their hard work enabled me to have the opportunities they did not, graduate from high school and earn an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree. My parents’ strong work ethic has guided me through my entire career as a public servant to work as hard as possible to seek justice for as many people as possible.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I love to bake, and I am an absolute Disney fanatic.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Appellate work because I love reading case law, and I get to work with one of my best friends.