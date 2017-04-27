Some people know what career they’ll have for a long time, and others take some time to figure that out. Ashley Twibell earned a political science degree and had a career at a marketing firm before deciding to go to law school. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, she worked for Legal Services of Southern Missouri before moving to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. She handles property and fraud cases for the prosecutor’s office.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

It’s not a specific case or client that makes me feel proudest. It’s the work I do day in and day out and the people I get to meet and the victims I am able to help that gives me the greatest sense of accomplishment. I’m also proud of the work I’ve done by being involved in the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, where I have had the opportunity to interact with attorneys that I otherwise might not have met. I feel proud to be part of a bar with so much talent and depth.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

To treat everyone you meet with respect, including but not limited to, support staff and clerks. Always remember that just because you are an attorney, you are not in fact, more important than anyone else.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The people I work with are the best part. This includes the other prosecutors and the defense attorneys and judges and everyone at the courthouse. I like that every day is different and that when I’m in court, the time flies by. I’m always learning something new, and I’m at a phase in my career where I’m getting more opportunities to hone my skills as a trial attorney, which is both exciting and terrifying at the same time.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

I vaguely remember wanting to be a veterinarian until someone pointed out that I’d also have to put animals to sleep as a vet, which put a damper on those plans. Most recently, what I really want to be is a good mother to my new baby daughter. I smile when I think about her growing up and being proud to say her mom is an attorney.