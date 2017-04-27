Erica B. Slater

Erica Slater started her career in insurance litigation defense, but switching teams has been beneficial to both her and her clients. After joining The Simon Law Firm in 2014, she has become an advocate for the plaintiffs she represents in litigation, trying numerous multi-million dollar cases in state and federal courts. “I have witnessed first-hand how Erica uses her prior legal experience to assess how the attorneys on the other side operate in order to craft the strongest claim possible for the families she represents,” nominator John Simon wrote.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

Coming back to join The Simon Law Firm. I clerked at our firm in law school and always hoped I would get an opportunity to practice with this group of attorneys and work with these types of clients again. My opportunity came earlier in my career than I expected.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I started working at a small plaintiffs’ firm in my neighborhood in South City when I was 15. At first, I was typing envelopes and filing, but by my senior year of high school, I was meeting with clients to answer discovery and drafting short motions. Through this, I learned that speaking for someone is an honor and a privilege and that you have to work hard to earn the right to do so.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

“You get more bees with honey than vinegar.”

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I get laser-focused on very complicated baking endeavors on the weekends. I can work on one cake for 10 hours without stopping if left to my own devices, which include a stand mixer and a pantry full of common and not-so-common ingredients.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The thrill of having a career that lets me be as creative and daring as I want while still keeping me humble and allowing me to serve the needs of others.