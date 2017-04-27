Jennifer Bukowsky does not back down. She represented clients in the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office before leaving to start her own law firm. As a specialist in criminal defense, she is known for her orating skills in the courtroom, as well as her mastery of courtroom rules and jury instructions. She is also known for working tirelessly for her clients, even if it takes years for their cases to resolve.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

In 2012, my client received the only “not guilty” verdict on a Boone County murder case in over 50 years. In 2014, I won the release of a client who had been wrongfully imprisoned for over 20 years — since age 14 — for a murder he did not commit. In 2016, after years of hard-fought litigation and a win on direct appeal, I resolved my client’s class B felony involuntary manslaughter case for an Alford plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

My parents instilled in me a responsibility to always do what was “right” — even if doing so was difficult or unpopular. That is coincidentally also the message of my favorite novel — To Kill a Mockingbird.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The smallest minority on earth is the individual. And my job is to fight to protect individuals from the government. I believe that when I fight to protect the constitutional rights of my individual clients, I help protect the Constitution and preserve liberty for everyone.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

In the beginning, I wanted to be Princess Leia. Then I wanted to be a daughter of the planet Krypton. But then, when I was in 3rd or 4th grade, I decided I wanted to be an attorney.