Around SLU Law, Kaitlyn Adams Parker is known for exemplifying the school’s motto: “Men and women for others.” This came to light recently when she led the school’s most successful Public Interest Law Group Auction in the event’s history. The fundraiser provides stipends for students who work in nonprofit jobs over the summer, and required hours of work every week throughout the school year. This accomplishment comes in addition to clerking at The Simon Law Firm, acting as a student attorney in the SLU Law Clinic, and being involved with numerous campus organizations.



What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

As the oldest sibling of four, I was always looking out for my younger sisters and brother. Yet, unlike most older siblings, I grew up with a sister who has Down Syndrome. While others were stigmatizing my sister and our family, she was teaching me how to be strong-willed, persevering and forgiving. I took pride in advocating for her needs. This desire, to help the “underdog,” developed into an interest in public service, and specifically, the justice system.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I have been skiing since I was three years old, and I still love it.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Thanks to the SLU Law Clinic and Professor John Ammann, my favorite part of law school was arguing in front of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. It was one of the most exhilarating experiences and truly fulfilling to speak for my client at the appellate level.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

Amusingly enough, when I was growing up, I wanted to be a Broadway star or a priest. Needless to say, when my soprano voice fell flat, the possibility of these two career paths faded. Due to my strong, independent mother, who taught me that I could do anything I set my mind to, the particular fact that the Catholic priesthood is restricted to males never fazed me. In retrospect, these occupations were the beginning of my interest in a profession that helps others through the projection of words. Becoming interested in the legal field, specifically litigation, was a maturing of this interest.