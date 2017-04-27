Laura A. Bentele

With just five years of practice, Laura Bentele has found a niche as a leader in the food and agriculture industries. She is the co-founder and co-leader of Armstrong Teasdale’s Agribusiness and Food Industry Division. She has made a name for herself as an educator and counselor in the field by crafting industry-related client alerts, and sharing her knowledge through CLE presentations, and speaking to groups such as the National Corn Growers Association and at the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

My most significant accomplishments in my career to date are owed entirely to the trust my colleagues, my clients and the firm have placed in my judgment and abilities. I am lucky to have had opportunities in my short years of practice to take on significant leadership roles in litigation matters, firm committees, and the development and growth of a new industry team dedicated to serving the litigation and compliance needs of the food and agriculture industries.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I find it very rewarding to be in a position to tackle and resolve someone’s problems, likely at a time when they need help the most. I grew up watching my mom and dad bend over backward to help their banking customers in a pinch and it is very satisfying for me to be able to provide the same service with respect to legal issues.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

Always put the maximum amount of money in your 401k, don’t get hit by a bus, and don’t drink gin until you are 60 – favorite parental words of wisdom.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I cook a mean steak.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I am fortunate enough to get to practice with and learn from some remarkable lawyers. More than that, I genuinely consider many of them to be good friends as well as colleagues, which makes a world of difference during high-stress periods.