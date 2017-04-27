Lori B. Rook

As a young attorney, Lori Rook might not seem a likely candidate to start a firm related to elder law, but Rook saw both the need and opportunity. She’s been known to take detours on her way to Saturday soccer games to check on home-bound clients. “She truly feels a calling to help these members of society and feels they are greatly overlooked and often times unsure of where to turn for help when suffering from financial and physical abuse,” wrote nominator Nikki Hutson.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

I am most proud of the client service I provide on a daily basis. I truly believe compassion is crucial when handling legal issues facing the elderly. Sometimes I am the only advocate my 90-year-old widowed client has.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

The best advice I ever received was unsolicited and sounded like the worst piece of advice at first. A managing attorney told me I had to choose between being a mother and a lawyer. I was shocked this mentality and discrimination in the legal field still existed. So in response, I had a third child, ran for the door, and became my own boss! This terrible “advice” motivated me to ensure that female attorneys at our firm are encouraged to do both if they so desire!

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I went into the labor with my oldest child the morning of my Secured Transactions final. I hated that class and just wanted it over so I took the exam. That was the longest three hours of my life. I had to get up every 15 minutes and walk around. I think my professor and classmates were a bit uncomfortable with the situation. Oh, and I passed!

What is your favorite part of your job?

It’s the advocacy part. Whether it is in a court room or a conference room, I thoroughly enjoy weeding through the legal minefield and pushing a position for the betterment of my client. Of course it’s even more satisfying when I win!

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

A lawyer. Specifically, Ally McBeal in the late 90’s.