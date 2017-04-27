Maikieta A. Brantley

Maikieta Brantley has enough academic accomplishments under her belt that she could cruise through her final year of law school. Instead, the granddaughter of a pioneering Marine remains hard at work. Her work in the law school’s Veterans Clinic required her to digest reams of medical records and analyze federal regulations concerning esophageal issues. Her work won high praise from her client, and was accomplished while also preparing for a young lawyers competition. On top of all that, with a master’s degree in accounting, she teaches finance to undergrads at Mizzou.

What are your proudest career accomplishments?

To date my proudest career accomplishment is the successful completion of the summer associate program at Lewis Rice. I am looking forward to returning to Lewis Rice as a full-time associate in the fall.

What inspired you to get involved in the public service or justice system?

I have always been committed to serving my community. This semester I am a student in the Veterans Clinic. I was inspired to be a student in this clinic due to my grandfather’s service as a Montford Point Marine, one of the first African-Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

What is the best advice you have given or received?

My mother lived by the motto that she could do all things through Christ who strengthens her (Phil 4:13). As a Christian woman this is a motto that I, too, live by.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am very adventurous and love to travel. This past winter I went shark cage diving in South Africa.

What is your favorite part of your job?

As a student in the Landlord/Tenant Clinic, I was ecstatic when we received successful outcomes for our clients.

When you were growing up, what did you want to be?

I wanted to deliver pizzas and be an architect. I am thankful that changed.